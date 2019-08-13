DAVID TRAKTMAN

Obituary
TRAKTMAN--David, at 72. A graduate of Brandeis University, David lived in Brooklyn Heights, and worked for many years in the area of advertising and market research. Astoundingly knowledgeable about a wealth of topics, and extraordinarily well read, David was a gregarious and witty conversationalist. He was devoted to his parents Mortimer and Esther in their declining years. He will be greatly missed by his sister Paula Traktman Duncan, his brother-in-law Stephen Duncan, and his niece and nephew, Samantha and Cameron Duncan. Graveside service 11:30am, Tuesday, August 13, Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Glendale, NY. Inquiries: Riverside Memorial Chapel, 212-362-6600.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 13, 2019
