WALSTROM--David L., of Rowayton, CT and Whitefish Lake, MN passed away January 25, 2020 at home in Connecticut after a brief illness. Born January 26, 1935, in St. Paul, MN, he graduated from the University of Minnesota with an advanced engineering degree. He was a KC-135 pilot in the U.S. Air Force and later a Captain for Pan American and United Airlines. Dave is survived by his wife, Susan, daughter, Cristobel and granddaughter, Celeste. A celebration of life will be held at Whitefish Lake at a later date. Donations in his honor may be sent to Constellation Hospice, 240 Indian River Road, Orange, CT.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2020