Service Information Riverdale Funeral Home 5044 Broadway New York , NY 10034 (212)-942-4000 Obituary

1979 - 2019

David Walter Silverstone, writer, political strategist, and social media commentator from New York City and formerly of Fayetteville, NY left this life in the late hours of Sunday, June 30, 2019, with his beloved mother by his side. With courage and bravery he fought a rare, painfully debilitating form of cancer, which he chronicled with candor and honesty on social media platforms. His indomitable spirit never gave up, holding out hope until the end.



David was born September 11, 1979, in New York City, to Allen E. Silverstone, and Barbara Silverstone.



A friend recently wrote "he was very open about himself and his cancer ...even as his spine was literally crumbling apart, he still managed to keep his friends and many followers updated on his condition via video when he lost the use of his hands. Incapacitated and short on funds he still contributed to a friend's initiative in Bangladesh. That was just the kind of person Dave was and the world is much worse off after his very untimely departure."



David had many passions equaled only by his talents. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a degree in political science and political economy. While there he re-organized the Woodrow Wilson Debate Council leading to their first back-to-back Team of the Year and National Champions wins.



In his professional life, David worked on a project with prominent Ivy League international political economist, Dr. Mark Blyth, bestselling author of Austerity. He appeared regularly as a social-media commentator on Huffington Post's live-streaming video channel was a senior market compliance officer for an international bank and a Senior Field Team Deputy for Obama for America. He loved to play guitar, run with his Afghan Hounds, refinish furniture, explore NYC's abandoned infrastructure, travel, debate ideas, and critique movies and music on the A.V. Club.



An early supporter of a New York City Council candidate in a strongly contested district, he created issue statements, biographical content, fundraising appeals, and press releases while managing social media and web content for the winning campaign. His work as a social media researcher included creating and curating online content for a philanthropic foundation, developing new models addressing social challenges and increasing audiences.



David had a passion for serving others. He was corresponding secretary of the Chelsea Reform Democratic Club, one of NYC's oldest progressive political clubs. He was secretary of the Board of Directors at Arrow Park, a historic retreat in Monroe, NY. He was director and co-founder of HERO, Inc., a non-profit helping people living with HIV and the newly diagnosed navigate the complicated and confusing array of programs available.



As a friend of his remarked, "Dave was a wonderful friend to us. He was an awesome godfather to our son and he loved our boys and our boys loved their Uncle Dave. A bright and beautiful light has left the world."



A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 4, 2 PM at Arrow Park, Monroe, N.Y.

