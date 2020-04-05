WOLIN--David Allen, age 74, of Piermont, NY passed away at home on Monday, March 30, 2020, with his wife Susan by his side. Born on November 2, 1945 in Bronx, NY, David was the son of the late Hyman Wolin and the late Hariette Gluck Wolin. He graduated from City College of New York in 1967 and University of Nebraska School of Medicine in 1973. David was a Radiologist specializing in Mammography and Breast Imaging at Brooklyn Hospital Center. He loved to spend time at his house on Wolf Lake in Wortsboro, NY and to be surrounded by his family. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Susan (Barnett) Wolin, his son Matthew of Hagerstown, MD, his daughter Helena Cawley (Sean) of New York, NY, his stepchildren Alex Barnett (Camille) and Leslie Barnett of New York, NY, and his four grandchildren Channing and Colin Cawley, Ivan Barnett and Aaron Barnett. A celebration of life will be set for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NYC COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund: https://www1.nyc.gov/site/ fund/initiatives/covid-19- emergency-relief-fund.page
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020