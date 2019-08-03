WOLSK--David, 83 of Tucson, AZ, died peacefully on July 1, 2019 with family by his side. David grew up in New York. A graduate of MIT and Harvard Business School, he served as a Lt jg with the USCGS and founded two companies. He was an avid traveler and tennis player, loved the outdoors and his book club, and was a passionate consumer of the arts, particularly the opera, and above all was devoted to his family. In retirement, he was an active participant in the MIT Alumni Association; University of Arizona's President's Club, Chemistry and Biochemistry Advisory Board and Galileo Circle; Foothills Forum; and CFA. He was a lifelong learner and attended classes until his death, primarily in science and music theory. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul; and is survived by his loving wife, Diane Dorman Wolsk; his sons Alex and Jeremy and daughter-in-law, Nancy; granddaughter Claire; stepchildren Lori and Skip Sanzeri, Robin White, and Robert Jr. and Rosa White; and step grandchildren Nick and Hunter Sanzeri and Sophia and Robert White III; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.



