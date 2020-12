Or Copy this URL to Share

ZELTNER--David. The Board of SEACOR Holdings and its manage-ment mourn the untimely passing of a valued counsellor and very good friend, David Zeltner. For over 30 years, David's wisdom and intellect provided sound, thoughtful legal advice, and his integrity served as a beacon for principled decisions. We extend heartfelt condolences to Hilary, Zoe, and Edward. Charles Fabrikant, Chairman of the Board and CEO





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store