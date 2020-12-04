ZELTNER--David. It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that the partners of Milbank LLP mourn the passing of their dear friend and former partner David Zeltner. A highly regarded and well respected corporate lawyer, David joined Milbank in 2011 as a partner following several decades with Weil, Gotshal. David embodied honesty and integrity and led by example. He was an important contributor to the growth and success of Milbank's corporate practice and was a vital asset to the firm as both a gifted lawyer and a dedicated mentor. David represented public companies and private equity firms in merger and acquisition transactions, and counseled boards of directors, managements and investors on corporate governance and securities matters. Through his insight and discretion, David earned the trust and admiration of his clients, becoming an invaluable resource when they faced their most challenging situations. David held degrees from Cornell University and Stanford Law School. He was a wonderfully warm, kind, authentic and humorous man who was much loved at Milbank. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Hilary and his children, Zoe and Edward.





