HENDERSON--Dawnald Raymond, of Old Chatham, NY, beloved husband of Maria A. Anastasi passed away on March 12, 2019 at the age of 87. Dawnald was born in Roxbury, MA and graduated from Boston College and NYU School of Law. He is also survived by his sister Judith Walker and multiple nieces, nephews, and other family members. An Army veteran and Fulbright scholar, Dawnald was a US Attorney for the SDNY. He went on to a long career as a VP of Legal Affairs at Children's Television Workshop. A private viewing will be held March 18 at the Wenk Funeral Home, Chatham, NY and a memorial mass will be held at 4pm on March 19 at St. James Church in Chatham, followed by a gathering at the church. There will also be a memorial service in Boston later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CityKids Foundation Inc. or the Special Olympics.
Wenk Funeral Home
21 Payn Ave
Chatham, NY 12037
(518) 392-2909
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 16, 2019