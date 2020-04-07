Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dean Patrick Wrzeszcz, age 62, of New York City and formerly of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at his home on April 3, 2020 from complications due to COVID 19.



He was born on October 11, 1957 in Erie, PA, a son of the late Aloysius J. Wrzeszcz and Irene J. Wawrzyniak Wrzeszcz.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his youngest brother, James Wrzeszcz, maternal grandparents Anna Matczudzinezi Wawrczyniak and Joseph Wawrczyniak, and paternal grandparents Bernice Fijal Wrzeszcz and John Wrzeszcz, half-sisters Anne Marie Wesley, Rosalie Wrzeszcz, and many aunts and uncles.



He is survived by his sister Victoria Wrzeszcz (Sheryl) of Erie, PA brother Richard Wrzeszcz (Christine Davis) half-brothers Samuel Randazzo (Elaine) of North Carolina, John Wrzeszcz of Erie, PA and half-sister Joanne (Richard) Fritz and many neices and nephews and cousins.



He is a dear loss to his lifelong close friend Buddy Isaacson of Riverdale, NY, his friends H. Richard Quadracci of Hollywood, FL, Paul Schindler, editor of the Gay City News, Court Straud, David McFarland Nuttlle and many more.



He graduated from East High School in Erie, PA, in 1975 where he was a proud honor student in English. He was in the East High School band playing the saxophone and clarinet. He traveled to New York City on his senior trip where he ultimately ended up being a true "Native New Yorker". During and after high school he became quite a accomplished actor being involved in the Erie world of theatre. Some of his proudest moments came in such productions as Fiddler On The Roof, A Streetcar Named Desire, A Flea In Her Ear and many more. He studied ballet, tap, and jazz dancing and voice classes at Mercyhurst University in Erie.



Sometime after that, he moved to Warren, Ohio becoming involved with the Ohio Kenley Players and their summer troupe, working as a stage manager. He worked with many actors such as Henry Winkler, Harvey Korman, Carole Lawrence and Rozz Kelley. He was very proud of all his accomplishment there and moved to New York City in 1978 with high aspirations.



Dean took acting classes and performed on television and off-broadway in various roles in New York City. He also remained an active writer having published many pieces in various newspapers and magazines most notably the Gay City News of New York City where he is listed on the masthead. He currently was working on a collection of short stories.



Dean was blessed with many talents of which he utilized throughout his life. He lived life at full gallop, always eager to see what was on the other side, never hesitating to go yet one more step.



Dean graced all those around him with his effervescent style, grace and clever turn of phrase. His sense of humor was legendary among any of those who knew him. His unique style lives on in his writings.



