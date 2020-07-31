DEAN STEIGAUF

STEIGAUF--Dean. 62, of Jersey City, NJ, Died with Dignity on July 15th, 2020 with his loving husband John Henry Ernestine at his side. The cause of death was melanoma. Dean was born in Buffalo, NY, to George (deceased) and Kathleen Steigauf and moved to New York City in 1980 after graduating from Rutgers College, Rutgers University. Spanning years and continents, Dean's acumen in real estate saw his influential guidance shape extensive projects for Chase Manhattan Bank, the City of New York, and then almost 25 years at the Bank of New York (BNY) Mellon, culminating in the role of Managing Director, Head of Global Real Estate & Lease Administration. He was a Senior Director/Transactions Management at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) at the time of his death. His accomplishments and accolades numerous, Dean's focus on the quality of service and empowering his teams in professional and personal development earned him respect and admiration from all he met. Contained within his stoic nature, Dean's care and affection were ever-present for his loved ones and he treasured the 17 years shared with his husband, John Henry. Whether traveling abroad, catching a Broadway show, or staying up till the early hours in Buffalo or Atlanta with friends, his energy and passion for life steeped and enriched these moments. Dean lovingly delighted in his five grandchildren, understood their needs with patient sagacity, and took comfort in returning them to their parents after a lengthy day's adventures. A constant reader, he enjoyed the latest New York Times, often revisiting the real estate section before taking his beloved Siberian Husky, Natasha, to the park. In addition to his husband, John Henry Ernestine, Dean is survived by his daughters, Theresa Ernestine (Sandro) and Debra Ernestine. His grandchildren: Desire Ernestine and Bellamii Browne and Genevieve, Skylar and Emily Badette and Marissa Palazzo, his mother Kathleen Steigauf, siblings: Maripat Downey (Tim), Nancy Calzone (Steven) George (Leonora) and five nieces and nephews, Maureen Downey, Christopher Calzone, Michael Calzone, Sara Calzone, and Savannah Steigauf. Dean is predeceased by his father George P. Steigauf and his first partner Joseph Palazzo. Dean's journey in life was marked by faith and he found a spiritual home with Grace Church Van Vorst in Jersey City, NJ. His warm and hearty welcome as a greeter made him a beloved community member in the joy he shared with many. As he did for so many in life, Dean has been welcomed to Grace by the beacon of God's love. Arrangements and service information available at www.lawtonturso.com