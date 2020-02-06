BATTS--Deborah. The Robert B. Fiske, Jr. Association and the John S. Martin Association mourn the passing of our honorable colleague and beloved friend. Judge Batts served as United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York from 1994 until her untimely death on February 3, 2020. Even as a Senior Judge, she maintained an active caseload until her death. She presided over numerous highly publicized trials. In June 2019, Judge Batts was appointed to preside over the re-entry court that is aimed at reducing recidivism for defendants on supervised release. Judge Batts remained on the faculty of Fordham University School of Law since 1984. She was committed to mentoring and was devoted to her students and law clerks. While serving with us as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Debbie won the admiration and affection of her colleagues. She was thoughtful, warm and supportive. She was a fiercely loyal friend, and her sudden death is a devastating loss to us all. We send heartfelt condolences to her wife, Gwen Zornberg and her children, Alix McCown, James McCown and his fiancee, Amy Sarao, and Debbie's grandchildren, Apollo Frances and Atlas Sarao.



