BATTS--Hon. Deborah A. The Board and staff of the Havens Relief Fund Society mourn the passing of our dear friend and colleague the Honorable Deborah A. Batts. We are grateful for her sage wisdom, twinkling smile, and steadfast dedication to helping her fellow New Yorkers. We are fortunate that she lent her considerable talents to the Haven Board. She will be deeply missed. We extend our deepest condolences to her family. Regina Peruggi, Chair; Allison McDermott, Executive Director; and the Board of Managers
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 7, 2020