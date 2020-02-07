BATTS--Deborah A. The lawyers and staff of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP mourn the passing of the Honorable Deborah A. Batts, Senior Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. We extend our sincerest condolences to Judge Batts's family. After starting her legal career at Cravath in 1973, Judge Batts went on to have a profound impact on the legal community, within which she was deeply respected. She will be missed by many, and certainly by her friends and colleagues at our Firm.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 7, 2020