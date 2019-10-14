GAMSON--Deborah S. The Yeshiva University family is saddened by the passing of Deborah S. Gamson, the wife of the late Dr. Bernard Gamson z"l. She along with her husband were YU Guardians, and established many scholarships for YU students. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her sons; esteemed Board of Trustees member Michael (and Barbara) Gamson, YU Benefactors; Mark (and Sandra) Gamson; Miriam (and David) Cohen; to her grandchildren; and great- grandchildren. May the Gamson family find comfort among all who mourn for Zion and Jerusalem. Yeshiva University Dr. Ari Berman, President Moshael J. Straus, Chair, YU Board of Trustees
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 14, 2019