KEAN--Deborah Bye. 1943-2020. The board of trustees, administration, staff, and the entire Carnegie Corporation of New York community extend their deepest condolences to Governor Thomas H. Kean and his family for the loss of his wife, Deborah Bye Kean. She died peacefully on April 23, 2020, at the age of 76. Governor Kean chairs the Corporation's board of trustees and first joined the board in 1991. In 1967, the couple married, and in 1982, when Kean was elected Governor of New Jersey, "Debby" became first lady. She was known for her devotion to her family and to the state, advocating for social causes such as day care centers and the prevention of developmental disabilities, and raising funds to restore the Governor's mansion. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Kean is survived by her two sons, a daughter, and seven grandchildren. Vartan Gregorian, President, Carnegie Corporation of New York



