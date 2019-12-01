LANCASTER--Deborah. August 23, 1930 - November 28, 2019. Born Dvora Mandelovitch in Ostrowiec, Poland, Deborah and mother Hinda immigrated to Petach Tikva, Israel in 1936 to join father, Isaachar. As a teen, Deborah joined the Palmach, the Jewish resistance movement for Israeli independence, and she met her first husband, Yehuda Grunfeld. She earned her law degree from the Hebrew University, and worked for the Attorney General of the State of Israel serving as an assistant prosecutor in the infamous Kastner trial. Following the untimely death of her husband, Deborah and her young son Gil moved to the United States where she earned her American JD from Columbia Law School in 1967. She was a pioneer female corporate attorney in New York City, working for Marshall, Bratter, Greene (Skadden Arps) and as in-house counsel at Peat, Marwick, Mitchell. Later she joined CorNet, a pharmacological information start-up later bought by Dendrite International. Deborah married Kelvin Lancaster, a Professor in economics, in 1963, and has lived in Morningside Heights since 1971. She is survived by her son Gilead Lancaster (Mary) of Redding, CT, stepson Clifton Lancaster (Meryl) of Avon, CT, brother Uri Shaked (Ziporah) of Rehovot, Israel, and five beloved grandchildren - Ian, Neal, Peter, Meredith and Chloe.



