MORGENSTERN-- Deborah K. Beloved, beautiful and elegant daughter of Max and Mollie Horn and wife of Frank N. Morgenstern for 69 years, all of blessed memory. Revered mother of Richard and Carol Kaufman; and Alan Morgenstern, of blessed memory. Treasured grandmother of Michael, David and Sari Morgenstern, and Michael Kaufman and Amalia Mandel; and cherished mother-in-law of Tamara Morgenstern and Jeffrey Kaufman. Accomplished artist, interior designer, and dancer. We are profoundly saddened to say goodbye to our matriarch.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 19, 2020