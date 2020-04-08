KLETTER--Debra J. passed away of an undetermined cause on April 3rd, 2020, her 66th birthday. Debra studied lighting at the University of Wisconsin. She became a lighting designer for many New York shows and assisted dear friend and director Norman Rene on the films Prelude to a Kiss, Reckless and longtime Companion. Debra founded Eatquest, an international restaurant recommendation service in order to share her passion for food. For Deb, food, like life, was about community. She was a friend to all, loyal to a fault and connoisseur of the world. She is survived by her loving family and her broad network of friends.



