DEBRA PUTTERMAN

PUTTERMAN-- Debra "Debby" of Oyster Bay, NY, passed away on August 4th, 2020 at age 64, after a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). She was an angel on Earth, filled with love and kindness. She is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, Eric; two children, Alex and Allison, daughter-in-law, Liz, and granddaughters, Cara and Zoe. She was the loving sister of Bobbi, and adored aunt of Jeremy and Jeff. You will be in our hearts forever, our sweet Debby. Donations can be made at: http://www.psp.org