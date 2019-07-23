THEA--Dede. With great sadness, we note the passing of Dede Thea, an extraordinary woman who lived life to the fullest with grace, charm, humor and dignity. An inspiration to all as family matriarch and successful businesswoman. Dede made each person she knew feel special. She loved golf and was club champ multiple times. She will be sorely missed by husband Michael, children Gabrielle, Jennifer (George), Deena, Jane (Tom) and Douglas (Ruth), 13 grandchildren, sister, Cora and her loving nieces and nephews.
Published in The New York Times on July 23, 2019