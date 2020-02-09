KIDD--Dedo duPont, age 80, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020 at her home in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by her family. Dedo was born in Wilmington, Delaware on July 6, 1939 to Jane Holcomb and Pierre Samuel duPont III. She attended Tower Hill School, graduated in 1957 from The Ethel Walker School, and from Vassar College in 1961. She married Barron U. Kidd on May 25, 1963 and moved with him to Texas. Dedo and Barron raised their four children in Dallas. They spent summers at Fishers Island, New York, where Dedo loved playing tennis, reading books on the beach, beach picnics, long walks with friends and dogs, and time with her extended family. She loved to throw parties, dance, and laugh late into the night. She had a wonderful sense of humor, bringing her unique perspective to all situations and making those around her laugh. If you were lucky enough to know her, you might find yourself receiving a gift of fresh cut flowers from her garden, delivered to your doorstep or placed on your bedside table. Dedo enjoyed the quiet of their ranch near Waxahachie, Texas, where she rode horses, worked in her garden, and needlepointed by the fire. She was a member of Founders Garden Club of Dallas, the Pierian Junior Club, and the Junior League of Dallas. She worked diligently for many years on the boards of Educational Opportunities, Inc., Friends of the Katy Trail, and the Episcopal School of Dallas. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Barron U. Kidd; her children Liete Eichorn (Mark), Barron Kidd, LeDee Sachs (Bill), and Ellet Kidd (fiance Geoff Veale); her grandchildren Liete Eichorn, Penn Eichorn, Delaney Eichorn, Honor Kidd, Raney Sachs, Elinor Sachs, Alexandra Sachs, Barron Jones, Holcomb Jones, and Harry Jones; her sister, Michele Goss; her brother, Pete duPont; and Tammy Kidd. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of the Katy Trail www.katytraildallas.org or The Episcopal School of Dallas www.esdallas.org Services will be held at Church of the Incarnation on Monday, February 10th at 11am.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 9, 2020