MURPHY--Deirdre, of New York City passed away on May 15, 2019. Beloved sister of Eileen, Anne, Sheila, John, Christopher, Gary, Christine, Joe and Karen. Beloved aunt of Liz, Rachel, Megan, Grace, Sam, Patrick and Matthew. Cherished daughter of John Lee Murphy. Devoted friend to many. Viewing will be held on Sunday, May 19th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home, 1076 Madison Avenue, NYC. A Funeral mass will be held at Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Avenue on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10am. Donations can be made in Deirdre's memory to the .
Published in The New York Times on May 18, 2019