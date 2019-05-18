DEIRDRE MURPHY

Guest Book
  • "Deirdre was a woman full of life, energy, love and always..."
    - Carolyn O'Connor
Service Information
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY
10028
(212)-288-3500
Obituary
Send Flowers

MURPHY--Deirdre, of New York City passed away on May 15, 2019. Beloved sister of Eileen, Anne, Sheila, John, Christopher, Gary, Christine, Joe and Karen. Beloved aunt of Liz, Rachel, Megan, Grace, Sam, Patrick and Matthew. Cherished daughter of John Lee Murphy. Devoted friend to many. Viewing will be held on Sunday, May 19th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home, 1076 Madison Avenue, NYC. A Funeral mass will be held at Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Avenue on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10am. Donations can be made in Deirdre's memory to the .
Published in The New York Times on May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.