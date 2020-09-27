DELIA FRIEDMAN

FRIEDMAN--Delia Rubin. Delia Rubin Friedman (Stone), 90, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in her home. She is the loving mother of Amy S. Friedman (Dr. Mitchell B. Halpern), Dr. Lloyd N. Friedman (Dr. Kai Yang Friedman), and Dr. Gary S. Friedman (Sara Nihayan), and the adoring grandmother of David Charles Friedman, Jonathan Robert Friedman, and Alexander Daniel Friedman. She is the aunt of Walter Squire, Esq. (Sara Abramson) and Jason Squire (Tari Hartman). She was predeceased by husbands Dr. Joel Friedman and Dr. Leonard Stone. She is the only daughter of Hetty and Max Rubin and is a first generation American. After earning a bachelor's degree in music at Hunter College, she worked as an elementary school teacher in New York City, and later was vital in assisting her husband in his dental practice. Once he retired, she became a successful travel agent, all the while keeping up her interests in the arts. She was a talented painter and sculptor, and a brilliant pianist. She was an active member of Temple Emanu-El where she became a Bat Mitzvah in her later years. She was also a lifelong learner and cultural enthusiast, frequenting art museums and seminars. Her dedication to her college extended to many years of serving on the alumni board, including her election to President of the Hunter Alumni Association. She continued to be active in the Scholarship and Welfare Fund of the Alumni Association of Hunter College until her illness limited her abilities. She was an inspiration to all and will be sorely missed. Burial will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to The Scholarship and Welfare Fund of the Alumni Association of Hunter College or to Temple Emanu-El.





