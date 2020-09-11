1966 - 2020
It is with heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Demetreus Gore, who suffered a heart attack during his early morning workout on Saturday, August 29th. He was 54 years old. An avid walker in his beloved New York City, Demetreus' life reflected the energy, vibrant social connections and determination that so defines his adopted home. He will be remembered as a loving father, son and brother; a loyal friend, driven entrepreneur and gifted athlete.
Born on February 23, 1966 and raised in Detroit, Michigan, he is the second eldest of James Edward and Juliet Elizabeth Gore's six children. He graduated from Chadsey High School in 1984 as a standout in varsity basketball, earning Michigan's Mr. Basketball award as the best high school basketball player in the state. Recruited by the University of Pittsburgh basketball program, Demetreus would come to be considered one of the most gifted scorers in Pitt basketball history and a key part of the program's rise to #2 in the national rankings during his 1987-88 senior year. He is remembered by his teammates as a versatile player and the "spark plug" of the team as well as "a caring soul," "mentor" and "fun-loving personality" with a passion for music that he showcased in his playful rap songs "Pitt's On the Rise" and "Pitt Has Arrived" chronicling the team's success.
Demetreus remained in contact with his teammates and Pittsburgh family long after his four year career ended including returning to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1989. As a self-described "serial entrepreneur" Demetreus would translate his love of music and hip-hop culture into a number of business ventures including a recording studio, the Wolfstyle apparel line, a retail store in Harlem and working with a former teammate on promotion and distribution of Ready - a high performance nutritional sports drink.
Demetreus Gore is predeceased by his mother, Juliet, who passed away in August 2016 and survived by his children Daiquan Gore, Nyemah Gore, Jaiden Gore and A'Lysa Sledge; his father James, his brothers and sisters Cheryl, Gabriel, Dayo, Keesonga, and Jamila and a large extended family. Demetreus is deeply loved and truly missed. May he rest in power and peace.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, to please donate to a community charity of your choice
or support the college fund for his children, the Demetreus Gore College Fund at https://gf.me/u/ywdp2f. A public memorial event will be held in Pittsburgh on September 19, 2020.