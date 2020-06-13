PERTSEMLIDIS--Demetrius, M.D. It is with great sadness that I recognize the passing of a revered colleague and friend, Dr. Demetrius Pertsemlidis. A member of the Mount Sinai Health System community for more than 50 years, Dr. Pertsemlidis was a diligent and well-regarded surgeon dedicated to his patients, students, and colleagues. During his distinguished career at Mount Sinai, Dr. Pertsemlidis served as the Bradley H. Jack Professor of Surgery. His expertise ranged from hernia repairs to the most complex gastrointestinal and laparoscopic procedures. As a leader in the field, he trained surgeons in the difficult art of treating biliary, pancreatic, and adrenal diseases. Perennially determined to provide a congenial educational experience, Dr. Pertsemlidis was known to pause-even during the most difficult cases-for poignant teaching moments. This devotion earned him several teaching awards as well as the Jacobi Medallion, the highest distinction bestowed by Mount Sinai on its alumni. A veteran of the Korean War, Dr. Pertsemlidis received the U.S. Bronze Star, the Greek War Cross, the Greek Meritorious Service Medal, and the United Nations Medal. He received his medical degree from the University of Hamburg in Germany. Using a Fulbright travel grant, he traveled to the United States and completed an internship at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn. Afterward, he completed a surgical residency at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. His mentorship touched residents, medical students, and the entire surgical faculty. His words-drawn from decades of experience-always carried enormous weight. Dr. Pertsemlidis will be missed. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. Michael L. Marin, M.D., Chairman, Dept of Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store