DEMETRIUS PERTSEMLIDIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DEMETRIUS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PERTSEMLIDIS--Demetrius. Dr. Demetrius Pertsemlidis passed away at age 90 at Mount Sinai Hospital where he spent his entire professional life. He was a master surgeon, dedicated teacher and mentor, decorated soldier, immigrant and proud American, ping pong champion, avid soccer player, and a gentle and caring man. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lois Whiteman, and his sons Alexander and David, their wives Grace and Ashley and his grandchildren, Sarah, Helen, and Will.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved