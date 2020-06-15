PERTSEMLIDIS--Demetrius. Dr. Demetrius Pertsemlidis passed away at age 90 at Mount Sinai Hospital where he spent his entire professional life. He was a master surgeon, dedicated teacher and mentor, decorated soldier, immigrant and proud American, ping pong champion, avid soccer player, and a gentle and caring man. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lois Whiteman, and his sons Alexander and David, their wives Grace and Ashley and his grandchildren, Sarah, Helen, and Will.





