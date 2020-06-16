PERTSEMLIDIS--Demetrius, M.D. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our esteemed colleague and friend, Demetrius Pertsemlidis, MD, a member of the Mount Sinai community for 59 years. Dr. Pertsemlidis was a decorated veteran of his home country's Greek Army, having received the Greek War Cross, Greek Meritorious Service Medal, U.S. Bronze Star, and the United Nations Medal. He received a Fulbright travel grant in 1960 which led him to Brooklyn to complete an internship at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. He came to Mount Sinai in 1961 for his residency and spent the rest of his career with us, for many years as the Bradley H. Jack Professor of Surgery. His surgical expertise ranged from hernia repairs to the most complex gastrointestinal and laparoscopic procedures. His patient training style and mentorship was revered by all who had the opportunity to learn from and work with him. He will be greatly missed by the Mount Sinai community. Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mount Sinai Health System Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System Michael L. Marin, MD, FACS, The Jacobson Professor of Surgery and Chairman, Department of Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Surgeon-In-Chief, Mount Sinai Health System





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store