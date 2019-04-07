DENA SEIDEN (1944 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENA SEIDEN.

SEIDEN--Dena. Born on September 18, 1944. For many years Ms. Seiden was a bioethicist at Bellevue, Roosevelt and Elmhurst Hospitals in New York City. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 10, 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 152 West 71st Street, Manhattan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cat Assistance: catassistanceny.org.
Religious Service Information
Blessed Sacrament Church
152 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Send Flowers
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.