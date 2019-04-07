SEIDEN--Dena. Born on September 18, 1944. For many years Ms. Seiden was a bioethicist at Bellevue, Roosevelt and Elmhurst Hospitals in New York City. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 10, 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 152 West 71st Street, Manhattan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cat Assistance: catassistanceny.org.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENA SEIDEN.
Blessed Sacrament Church
152 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019