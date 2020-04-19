Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENIS DWYER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DWYER--Denis J. Denis J. Dwyer, 86, of Southampton, NY died peacefully on April 11th, 2020. He was the son of the late Thomas S. Dwyer and Eugenia Moran Dwyer of Pelham Manor, NY. A graduate of Cranwell Prep School in Lenox, MA (1952) and Georgetown University (1956). He served as a 1st Lieutenant in The United States Army Signal Corps. Beginning his career at Bankers Trust Company in the Investment Research Division, he specialized in the automation of trust and security technology. He continued to work with pioneering companies in the financial technology space for the next 30 years. An avid outdoorsman and skier, Denis took joy in planning trips with friends to mountains across the globe. An Enthusiastic golfer, he was a member of the Eastern Seniors Club, Southampton Golf Club, Pelham Country Club and The Everglades Club in Palm Beach, Florida. He took great joy in singing and delighted in being on the dance floor. He looked forward to Sunday mass and was a devoted Eucharistic Minister. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy of over 50 years, his son Denis Reed Dwyer (Priscilla), his daughter Alexandra Dwyer Edwards (Philip) and five grandchildren, Reed and Fisher Dwyer, Veronica, Zinnia and Patrick Edwards. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas S. Dwyer, Jr. (Dorothy), Eugene M. Dwyer (Louise), and his sister, Sr. Jean Thomas Dwyer, D.C. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his infectious laugh, and his ability to seize any opportunity to celebrate with friends. A memorial service is being planned for this summer in Southampton, NY.



