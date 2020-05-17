CALL--Denise Hodgins. October 27, 1942 - May 10, 2020. Denise Hodgins Call passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10th, at her home in Princeton, New Jersey. Denise lived her life to the fullest as a mother to four, grandmother to thirteen, loving wife, friend and renowned artist. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Denise was the daughter of Catherine Costello Hodgins and James Hodgins. She graduated from West Catholic Girls' High School and Cabrini College in Philadelphia. Denise continued her studies doing post graduate work at the University of Pennsylvania. Her love of books and writing led her to become an English teacher at Marylawn of the Oranges Academy in South Orange, NJ. Denise's impeccable memory and voracious reading habits landed her a spot on the show Jeopardy! In 1994, Denise married Steve Call, whom she loved dearly. Steve and Denise travelled the world together and threw fabulous dinner parties, sharing their love of gourmet food and wine with their many friends. After retiring from a career at Exxon in aviation fuel sales, Denise enrolled in duCret School of Art, where she began her next career as an artist. Denise painted all over the world, but created the majority of her masterpieces from her home in Bayse, VA, where she skied and played golf with her many grandchildren. In her final years, Denise sailed the Queen Mary with her granddaughter Morgan and could often be found at the Museum of Natural History, the Met or Alice's Tea Cup in New York City with her granddaughter Reagan. She was an avid fan of her grandchildren's athletics and could be spotted at many lacrosse games and rowing regattas. Denise was a member of the Nassau Club, Springdale Country Club and a friend of the Institute for Advanced Studies. Denise will be missed by many and is survived by her husband Steve, her children Caitlyn Parker (Steve), Mairin Kuligowski (Jeff), Edward Gilhooly III (Sheryl) and Bevin Walsh (Tim) and her 13 grandchildren.





