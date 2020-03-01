BURGER--Dennis Dov. He courageously fought the battle against the complications of advanced Multiple Sclerosis for over 40 years from which he succumbed on February 26, 2020. Dennis was born on February 22, 1947. He grew up in Yonkers, NY. He was the son of Germaine and Joseph Burger, the beloved younger brother of Paula Dym, Neil Burger and Louise Morris. Dennis graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University and pursued a career in Employee Benefits and Human Resources Management having last worked for the American Standard Company and The Dime Savings Bank of New York. Prior to moving permanently into Sky View Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Croton- on-Hudson, NY, he lived in New York City for over 20 years surrounded by many devoted and loving friends. There will be a graveside service on Monday, March 2nd at 1pm at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY.



