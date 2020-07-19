DENNIS HAGGIE

HAGGIE--Dennis W. A Jet to the end, Dennis W. Haggie shuffled off his mortal coil on May 25, 2019. Dennis menaced Highland Park, IL as a youth and later Chicago as playboy by night, tradesman by day. A lover of all things culture, art, and nature-related, he was quick-witted enough to clear Jeopardy! categories. Always Mr. Fun Guy, Denny lived the full spectrum of life: Perrier-Jouet Champagne flutes to jelly jars, equally dapper in a pressed pink polo as plaid. Foe to few and generous to a fault, he left us too soon and wanting more--as did his favorite show, Seinfeld--and just as timeless, his stories will be in mass syndication for years to come. His memory is truly a blessing. Pandemic preventing party, please peruse DennisWHaggie.com
to be posted of prospective dates of proper celebration.