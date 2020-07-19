1/
DENNIS HAGGIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DENNIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAGGIE--Dennis W. A Jet to the end, Dennis W. Haggie shuffled off his mortal coil on May 25, 2019. Dennis menaced Highland Park, IL as a youth and later Chicago as playboy by night, tradesman by day. A lover of all things culture, art, and nature-related, he was quick-witted enough to clear Jeopardy! categories. Always Mr. Fun Guy, Denny lived the full spectrum of life: Perrier-Jouet Champagne flutes to jelly jars, equally dapper in a pressed pink polo as plaid. Foe to few and generous to a fault, he left us too soon and wanting more--as did his favorite show, Seinfeld--and just as timeless, his stories will be in mass syndication for years to come. His memory is truly a blessing. Pandemic preventing party, please peruse DennisWHaggie.com to be posted of prospective dates of proper celebration.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved