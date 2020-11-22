JAMIESON--Dennis, 81, of New York City, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at home after a long illness. Born July 12, 1939, he grew up in Sea Cliff, LI, NY, graduated from North Shore High, and earned a BA from Brooklyn College. Passionate about music, bicycle riding, literature and politics, he was active in the Five-Borough Bike Club, the Dickens Fellowship of New York, played classical piano, chess and Scrabble. An advocate for Cooperative Housing, he lived in Southbridge Towers in lower Manhattan. He believed in racial justice, attended the March on Washington in 1963, and many walks for peace. Retired from the NYC Dept. of Human Resources, he always championed the underdog, and worked with the Department's homeless project. Dennis will be remembered by many fami-ly, dear friends, and care- givers. A memorial will be held online.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store