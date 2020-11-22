1/
DENNIS JAMIESON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DENNIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMIESON--Dennis, 81, of New York City, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at home after a long illness. Born July 12, 1939, he grew up in Sea Cliff, LI, NY, graduated from North Shore High, and earned a BA from Brooklyn College. Passionate about music, bicycle riding, literature and politics, he was active in the Five-Borough Bike Club, the Dickens Fellowship of New York, played classical piano, chess and Scrabble. An advocate for Cooperative Housing, he lived in Southbridge Towers in lower Manhattan. He believed in racial justice, attended the March on Washington in 1963, and many walks for peace. Retired from the NYC Dept. of Human Resources, he always championed the underdog, and worked with the Department's homeless project. Dennis will be remembered by many fami-ly, dear friends, and care- givers. A memorial will be held online.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved