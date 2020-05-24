McFARLAND--Dennis J. Principal founder of Brain-Computer Interface Research, Dies at 71. Dennis John McFarland of Albany, NY, died of natural causes on April 29, 2020. He was the cherished husband of Loretta Malta and the devoted father of John, Christopher, and Michael McFarland. Dennis was born on March 2, 1949 in Stamford, CT and raised in Covington, KY. His parents, Louis John McFarland and Luella Ruth Wedding McFarland, and his brother Neal are all deceased. Dennis earned a PhD in Physiological Psychology from the University of Kentucky and was a Research Scientist at the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center from 1978 until his retirement in 2018. He was a pioneer and principal founder of brain-computer interface (BCI) research. BCIs allow paralyzed people to use their brainwaves to communicate and improve neuromuscular control for conditions such as stroke. Dennis was the co-inventor of a BCI developed at the Wadsworth Center and holds a number of important patents. His work was featured in a 1993 front-page story in The New York Times, a 2008 episode of 60 Minutes, and a 2006 Today Show episode in which Katie Couric spelled the word "peace" with her brain waves. Dennis also conducted seminal research on auditory processing and was honored by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association for his contributions to research and to the professions of Speech- Language Pathology and Audiology. He published over 120 peer-reviewed articles, edited a book on mental abilities and co-authored/co-edited books on BCI and auditory processing. He was also a superb applied mathematician, statistician, and programmer. He was respected for his high standards and even higher integrity. He will be greatly missed by many friends, colleagues, and students. His gift for teaching and mentoring did not end in the lab, as his three sons are pursuing careers in physics, biophysics, and software engineering. Dennis was a caring, honest, and unpretentious man with a wonderful, dry wit. He was beloved by all who knew him as a kind and gentle man who always put others ahead of himself. As noted by a colleague, "His loving temperament was a rare gift for all those around him." An obituary is posted on the McVeigh Funeral Home of Albany, NY website. A memorial service will be held at a future date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store