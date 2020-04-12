RYAN--Dennis P., died at home in Scotch Plains, NJ on April 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. Born August 4, 1943 to Margaret and Thomas Ryan, he was raised in Astoria, NY. A scholar of the American Revolution and New Jersey history, Dennis received a PhD from NYU, authored numerous articles and books, and edited The Papers of William Livingston. He loved teaching as a professor at NYU and Seton Hall. Dennis later earned his MAI designation and became a commercial real estate appraiser, working for Landauer, Cushman & Wakefield, MVS, and Newmark Knight Frank. Beloved husband of Joanne Wood Ryan and cherished father of Timothy W. Ryan, MAI (Sara) of Brooklyn, NY and Amy M. Ryan, PhD of Davis, CA. He is also survived by sons Christopher and Patrick Ryan and three grandchildren. He loved his cats, Brooklyn Dodgers, surfcasting, travel, theater, horse racing, and long walks. His warm and generous personality will be missed by all. Memorial contributions may be made to Newark Public Library - New Jersey History, npl.org, or Lifeline Animal Rescue, lifelineanimal.org. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services: Rossi Funeral Home, Scotch Plains, NJ.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020