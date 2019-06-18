Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENNIS SUSZKOWSKI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUSZKOWSKI--Dr. Dennis J. The staff and board of the Hudson River Foundation for Science and Environmental Research and all who care about the Hudson River and Valley mourn deeply the loss of Dr. Dennis Suszkowski. Dennis was a distinguished scientist, with degrees from Rutgers, Stony Brook University and the University of Delaware, where he received a doctorate in marine science. He played for more than 40 years a key role in bringing understanding of and solutions to a vast array of significant environmental issues facing the Hudson River and Watershed. Early in his career, Dennis served as Deputy Chief of Operations at the New York District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and then Chief of the Marine and Wetlands Protection Branch at the regional office of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. For nearly 33 years until his sudden and untimely death on June 8, 2019, he was the Science Director of the Hudson River Foundation. In that role, he was a leading force in organizing and guiding scientists, government resource managers, policy makers and environmental and other civic organizations to bring scientific knowledge to the understanding, protection and restoration of the Hudson River. Dennis chaired the Hudson River Estuary Advisory Committee for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and was a member of the Policy Committee of the New York/New Jersey Harbor and Estuary Program. He served on several advisory boards, including those at Monmouth University's Urban Coast Institute and at Stevens Institute of Technology's Center for Maritime Systems, and was an adjunct professor at Monmouth University. He received the 2016 Distinguished Service Award from the Hudson River Environmental Society and the "Hero of the Harbor" award in 2008 from the Metropolitan Waterfront Alliance for his work related to River and New York Harbor. To all of his professional endeavors, Dennis brought a keen critical mind, complete integrity and an unflagging commitment of energy and attention. But for the thousands of people who came into contact with him over the course of his career, there was so much more that embodied those qualities that made him a leader without peer in the Hudson River environmental community. His experience and capacity for thoughtful analysis were the basis of strongly held and clearly articulated views about science and policy, and we all listened. Above all, his interest in the people around him and his easy grace in communicating that interest inspired generations of scientists, government officials, environmentalists and members of the public at large to pay attention, to give their best, as he gave his, to the things that really matter. Those of us who feel today the terrible grief of our loss know that our work and our lives will be forever enriched by Dennis, whom we so deeply respected, admired, enjoyed, and loved. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Mary, with whom he shared 49 glorious years, his adoring daughter and son-in- law, Laura and Dave Detrick, Newark, DE; his cherished grandchildren, Caroline and Christopher; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Peggy and Joseph Scalise, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ; and his niece, Alessandra Scalise, New York, NY. The Hudson River community will celebrate Dennis' life and work at a memorial service to be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Hudson River Maritime Museum, 50 Rondout Landing, Kingston, NY 12401.



