Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denyse McAlpin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1958 - 2020

The family of Denyse McAlpin regretfully announce her sudden passing on Sunday March 29, 2020 at the Schervier Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Denyse was born on August 23,1958 to Florence and Thomas McAlpin in New York City.



Denyse attended St. Pius V High School in the Bronx where she graduated in 1976 and subsequently obtained a degree in Political Science from the College of New Rochelle in 1980. Upon graduation, she began her career at New York's Department of Consumer Affairs where she worked for many years.



Denyse had a true passion for the Arts and frequently attended the newest on / off-Broadway productions as well as concerts across a variety of musical genres. She loved the simple joys of life such as sitting in a beautiful garden, and the happiness gained by spending time at the beach. Denyse was an avid reader and generously shared her love of literature by facilitating book readings and discussions for Schervier's residents. Her love for the residents also moved her to serve as President of Schervier's resident counsel.



Interment will be at St. Raymond New Cemetery in The Bronx, NY The family of Denyse McAlpin regretfully announce her sudden passing on Sunday March 29, 2020 at the Schervier Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Denyse was born on August 23,1958 to Florence and Thomas McAlpin in New York City.Denyse attended St. Pius V High School in the Bronx where she graduated in 1976 and subsequently obtained a degree in Political Science from the College of New Rochelle in 1980. Upon graduation, she began her career at New York's Department of Consumer Affairs where she worked for many years.Denyse had a true passion for the Arts and frequently attended the newest on / off-Broadway productions as well as concerts across a variety of musical genres. She loved the simple joys of life such as sitting in a beautiful garden, and the happiness gained by spending time at the beach. Denyse was an avid reader and generously shared her love of literature by facilitating book readings and discussions for Schervier's residents. Her love for the residents also moved her to serve as President of Schervier's resident counsel.Interment will be at St. Raymond New Cemetery in The Bronx, NY Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close