1984 - 2020

It is with heavy and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Derek. Derek Johnson passed away on April 6th, 2020 from COV19 in the Bronx. Derek was born on December 24, 1984 to parents Wade and Devonne Johnson in NY, NY.



Derek's early infancy was fraught with medical problems as he was born 3 months premature, weighing a mere 2.7 pounds. He remained hospitalized in the neonatal unit and was on a ventilator for 4 months. He had to be resuscitated twice, and we were told he "may never lead a normal life".



But Derek defied all the odds and grew up to be six foot two and 200 plus pounds and was smart as a whip. He attended the Gifted and Talented Program at PS 87 and The HS for Environmental Studies where he was a Dean's List and Honor Roll student. He then went on to graduate from Stony Brook University of NY with a BA in English/Journalism.



Not only was Derek smart, but he was described by all who knew him to be kind, compassionate and generous with his time. So after college, he interned for The Environmental Defense Fund and spent two months on Pete Seeger's Hudson River Sloop the Clearwater. He also volunteered his summers at NOLS Wilderness Expeditions and the Nature Conservancy and was a docent for nearly a year at the NY Aquarium for the Wildlife Conservation Society.



Eager to put his journalistic talents to work, Derek worked as a Copy Editor at Scholastic Books, then a writer and Managing Editor for Empowered Doctor. Derek's desire to help others eventually led him to the non-profit sector, where he worked as a Employment Specialist at AHRC in NYC, helping the developmentally disabled and at-risk youth for the past eleven years.



During his journey on earth Derek touched the lives of so many. He had a beautiful smile, a gentle spirit, an engaging personality. His friends describe him as "a gentle giant", "the sweetest and kindest person ever" and how he "made a lasting impression" on those he met. He loved friends and family, BBQs, partying, going to concerts, and broadway shows. He loved hanging out laughing and joking, having fun playing basketball, video games, watching movies, listening to music of all kinds. His favorite bands were from the 70's: Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie and Queen.



Although Derek loved and was loved by many people, nobody meant more to him than his wife Nicole. She was his soulmate, the love of his life, and he was equally loved by her.



Derek is survived by his wife, Nicole Johnson, his mother, Devonne Johnson, his stepfather, James Laudando and his sister, Bianca Johnson.



So let's remember that in fact Derek did not just live a "normal" life, but an extraordinary one. We love you Derek. Thank you for enriching our lives, making us laugh and making us better people.

