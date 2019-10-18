SCHLONDORFF--Detlef. Our colleague and friend, Detlef Schlondorff, M.D., died October 16. He initiated his research career at Einstein and Montefiore; was a prolific renal investigator for over five decades; trained and mentored more than 50 fellows from around the globe, many now current world leaders in academic nephrology; and received many prizes, including the Jean Hamburger Award from the International Society of Nephrology. Detlef was a warm, engaging, cultured European intellectual with hundreds of friends and colleagues around the world. We, his family, and his extensive community will miss him greatly. Victor L. Schuster, M.D. James Scheuer, M.D. Albert Einstein College of Medicine Montefiore Medical Center
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 18, 2019