FLANAGAN--Diana Elaine. Diana Elaine Kershner Flanagan, 90, died on Monday, April 6, 2020 in New York, NY. She was born on July 25, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA to William Lois Kershner and Ruth Stetson Kershner. Diana was predeceased by her parents; husband Tommy Lee Flanagan; and sister The Rev. Ruth Stetson Kershner of Spencer, Tennessee. She is survived by her three step-children, Tommy Flanagan, Jr., Rachel Jackson, and Jennifer Flanagan, all of California; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A private burial was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Bronx, New York, with a public celebration of the lives of Diana and Tommy to be held at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 15, 2020