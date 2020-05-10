DIANA WAKELY
WAKELY--Diana Eleanor, passed peacefully on April 15th. Born June 29th, the year remains a mystery because she never discussed her age. Beloved mother of Cheryl and Charlene, and known as "Grandee" to Jennifer, Meredith, Reed, Skylar and Cooper. A native New Yorker, Diana graduated from Prospect Heights High School and attended Hofstra University. She became a stockbroker after a long career on Wall Street, starting at Gruntal & Co. in the 1960's. She was active with the ACBL, playing bridge multiple times a week. She spoke her mind, loved the Opera, red wine, and the 6:00pm news. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
