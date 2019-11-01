Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane B. Brewer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Diane Betty Brewer took her last breath on Saturday, July 1, 2019 in San Bernardino, CA. Diane was born in Columbus, Georgia to Betty Lopez Brewer and her husband, Dr. Thomas H. Brewer, Jr. Diane's paternal grandfather, Thomas Hency Brewer, was also a Doctor. Born in 1894, the senior Dr. Brewer was well known for his civil rights activism, and one of the founders of the first chapter of the NAACP in Columbus, GA. Unfortunately, he was assassinated in 1956, which was widely believed to be on account of his political activism.



Diane was born in Columbus, GA on May 19, 1945. She is survived by her sister, Dr. Lynne Brewer, and her brother, Charles Thomas Brewer. Toye Brewer, her other sister, pre-deceased her.



After graduation from East High School in Columbus, Ohio, Diane attended Fisk University, in Nashville, TN. She graduated in 1966 and moved to Washington, DC, finding employment with Housing and Urban Development agency and the US Civil Rights Commission. Eventually she moved to Manhattan where she became a successful agent for several well known black artists, such as Al Loving, Ed Clark, James Little, Souleymane Kieta, and Manuel Hughes, among others.



Diane was a gifted writer and had begun a biography of her grandfather's life, in addition to numerous short stories about the art world in New York. She and left Manhattan for Los Angeles in the late 80's hoping to pursue a career writing for television. Finding little opportunity for her talented writing, she became a licensed broker and financial planner.



Diane had a wide network of friends on both coasts and loved to Salsa dance in her spare time. She will be missed by all of them. Published on NYTimes.com from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019

