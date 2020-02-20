BRANDT--Diane Carol. The Trustees and staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn the passing of Diane Carol Brandt. A longtime friend and Member for more than 40 years, she was elected Benefactor in 2013 in recognition of her support for the Museum. Ms. Brandt gave generously toward exhibitions and acquisitions for a diverse array of departments, and she provided key funding for the renovation of The Met's Greek and Roman galleries. As further testament to her wide-ranging interests at The Met, she was also a valued member of the Visiting Committee of the Department of Medieval Art and The Cloisters. We remain grateful for Ms. Brandt's kindness, generosity, and steadfast support. We send our sincere condolences to her family for this loss. Daniel Brodsky, Chairman; Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO; Max Hollein, Director



