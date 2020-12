Or Copy this URL to Share

COURTNEY--Diane Staples. January 8, 1940, to November 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Conrad, mother to Amanda and Wyatt, and grandmother to John, Wyatt, Willa and Reeve. Family service The Brick Presbyterian Church. Memorial to be announced.





