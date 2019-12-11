FELENSTEIN--Diane. We've lost a dear, caring and loving friend. A very special unique person. We've shared so many special, happy and fun times together. Families, openings, charities and parties. Lots of laughs and now we cry in sadness. You were the most determined, courageous person and fought to the end. To Marshall, Debbie, Jamie, Melissa and the entire Felenstein family we will never forget this legend.......Diane with much love. Pat and Eddie Gutman
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 11, 2019