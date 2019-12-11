FELENSTEIN--Diane. On December 8th after a courageous battle with Cancer, Diane Terman Felenstein left this world the same way she lived her life - on her own terms. This beautiful, dynamic woman lived an extraordinary life. But if the measure of a life is how many people remember you with love, Diane will live far beyond her years. Diane, (I know you can hear me) It has been a blessing and a privilege to have called you my friend. And I will remember and think of you every day of my life. With love, Vivian.



