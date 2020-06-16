Or Copy this URL to Share

GOLDBERG--Diane. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Diane Goldberg, beloved mother and mother-in-law of our dear friends Michael and Terri Goldberg, who exhibit an unwavering commitment of leadership and generosity within the Jewish community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





