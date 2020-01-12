HARRELL--Diane G. Surrounded by family and friends, peacefully passed away on January 8, 2020. Born and raised in Chicago, she was a successful fashion executive with Vogue, Elizabeth Arden and other luxury brand companies. Diane was loyal, kind and compassionate to all. She is survived by her life partner Richard Costa, daughter Suzanne Schlesinger, grandchildren Diana and Scott and great- grandson Ryker. Services will be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home, 1076 Madison Ave., at 81 St., on Wednesday, January 15 from 4pm to 9pm; St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 869 Lexington Ave., at 66 St., on Thursday, January 16 at 10am; followed by a burial at Green-Wood Cemetery, 500 25th St., Brooklyn. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , .
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 12, 2020