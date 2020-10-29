DIANE KOVACS

KOVACS--Diane A., passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020 at home in the loving presence of her family. Diane adored spending time with her friends and family and was incredibly generous with her advice, her humor and her creativity. Diane was an accomplished gourmet cook and delighted in knitting one-of-a-kind sweaters for her granddaughters. Her passion for beauty and culture was exceptional, and she indulged it with visits to New York's famed museums, antique shops, theatres and restaurants. Even walking down the street with Diane was a treat -- her eye for detail and sense of fun made every outing special. She was a bright spark in the lives of everyone she knew. She loved children and reading and volunteered weekly at Lenox Hill library to help with youth literacy. Diane opened her interior design firm in Roslyn, NY in 1972. Soon, Diane became sought after for her sophisticated, yet livable country interiors. Her design work was featured in publications such as House Beautiful, House and Garden, The New York Times, The Washington Post as well as on ABC, CNN and HGTV. She won many awards and accolades, including the House Beautiful Award for Design Excellence. Her clients came to her from all over the country, and her own residences were in Roslyn, Montauk and Manhattan. The eldest daughter of Sylvia Friedman and Zeke Alpern, she married and had two sons, Lawrence Kovacs and David Kovacs with her ex-husband, Dr. Ernest Kovacs. Her love for her sons and their families was boundless. She is survived by Lawrence and his spouse Krista and their daughters Isabel and Sophia; David and his spouse Megan and their daughters Szeren and Beatrix, her sister, Gail and husband Peter Schneider; her niece, Sarah, and step- mother, Stella. May her memory be a blessing.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store