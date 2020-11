KOVACS--Diane Alpern. I will remember my sister for her kindness, her laughter, her appreciation of beauty in nature, or in a simple bouquet of flowers or plate of food that was arranged with meticulous attention to detail. She had a chalkboard in her kitchen where she wrote sayings that inspired her. The last one read, "Other People Matter. Period." That was Diane. With Tears and Love, Gail A. Schneider





